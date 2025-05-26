LM Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,776,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,833,325.68. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,623 shares of company stock worth $116,650,831. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 0.5%

TSLA opened at $339.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 166.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.97.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

