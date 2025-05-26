Brucke Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,692 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,722 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,198,000 after purchasing an additional 576,214 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,264,000 after buying an additional 603,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,745,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $2,100,981.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. The trade was a 21.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,074 shares of company stock valued at $8,663,128 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $132.38 on Monday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $176.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.13 and its 200-day moving average is $124.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

