Brucke Financial Inc. Makes New $300,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $63.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $249.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $637,205.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,450,653.14. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $612,330.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,311. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,431 shares of company stock worth $1,421,356. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

