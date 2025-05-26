Capital A Wealth Management LLC Takes $440,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total transaction of $5,259,207.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,377,671.52. The trade was a 35.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,931. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,548,282. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 price target (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.38.

Visa Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $354.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.10. The company has a market cap of $653.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $369.15.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

