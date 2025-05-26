Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Boosted by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.3% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,945,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 43,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1,323.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 48,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,002,000 after acquiring an additional 45,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $509.24 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $319.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $474.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.80.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

