Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 434,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 182,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Radius Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Radius Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.