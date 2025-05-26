Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 282,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 370% from the average session volume of 60,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Lithium ION Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Lithium ION Energy Company Profile

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Asia. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 63,000 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ion Energy Ltd.

