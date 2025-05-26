The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by American Trust

American Trust lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 39,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $3,882,079.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,520,662.64. The trade was a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 145,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $10,327,339.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,324,191.46. This represents a 29.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 443,349 shares of company stock worth $31,645,324. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE KO opened at $71.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average of $67.03. The company has a market cap of $309.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

