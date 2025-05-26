Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,376,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,712,493,000 after buying an additional 68,405 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,097,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,200,450,000 after buying an additional 93,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,072,787,000 after buying an additional 190,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,450,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,356,357,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackRock Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of BLK stock opened at $964.56 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $752.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $920.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $976.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total value of $1,704,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,261,628.34. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,430 shares of company stock worth $11,237,249 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wall Street Zen raised BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,077.08.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
