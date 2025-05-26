Sculati Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,074 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 172,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 63,102 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.73.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.7%
NYSE WFC opened at $72.86 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.84. The stock has a market cap of $237.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.
Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
