Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on May 26th, 2025

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSYGet Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Marks and Spencer Group stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.33. 31,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,909. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

