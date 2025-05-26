11,332 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Brucke Financial Inc.

Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,332 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 143,744 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,359 shares during the period. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after purchasing an additional 365,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

AT&T Stock Up 0.8%

T opened at $27.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $197.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

