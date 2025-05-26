2,323 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Yoffe Investment Management LLC

Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc raised its stake in RTX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Wall Street Zen raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

RTX stock opened at $132.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $138.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,074 shares of company stock worth $8,663,128 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

