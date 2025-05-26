Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 6,203 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,203 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.52.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,520 shares of company stock worth $10,999,268. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $165.95 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $156.58 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $389.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

