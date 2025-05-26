REAP Financial Group LLC Purchases 103 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $6,070,159.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,223.60. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,985 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.95.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $183.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

