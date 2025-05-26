Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $404.39 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

