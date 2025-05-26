Heck Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,830 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $3,056,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,102 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 91,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $12,199,967.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,928 shares in the company, valued at $9,625,404.96. The trade was a 55.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,960.28. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,278 shares of company stock worth $12,745,859 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.59.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $131.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $99.71 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 31.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

