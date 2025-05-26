Ameriflex Group Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 605 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Adobe by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. KeyCorp raised Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.88.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $407.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

