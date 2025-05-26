LifeWealth Investments LLC Makes New $689,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $582.00 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $556.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.02.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

