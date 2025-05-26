LifeWealth Investments LLC Makes New $689,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $582.00 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $556.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.02.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- This Market Sell-Off Might Trigger a Value Rotation Into Pepsi
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Alphabet Stock Lags—But Waymo May Be Its Hidden Driver
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.