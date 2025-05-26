Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 3.2% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $789,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,494,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,762,000 after buying an additional 61,701 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 51,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 50,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $103.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $444.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.25.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

