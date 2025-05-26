Tiptree Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tiptree Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 5.9% of Tiptree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,407,908,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,038 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,129 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,240,653,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2%

LLY stock opened at $713.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $789.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $803.22.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

