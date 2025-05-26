Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,328,505 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,085,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.12% of QUALCOMM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.08.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $235,270.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,403.70. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,376.32. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,568 shares of company stock worth $1,818,305. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $145.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day moving average of $156.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

