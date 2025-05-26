Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Purchases New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total transaction of $67,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,621. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Black sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.23, for a total transaction of $562,257.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,418.44. The trade was a 58.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,619 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,568. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays set a $1,085.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,003.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $881.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,062.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $1,005.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $881.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $974.98. The company has a market capitalization of $208.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.22, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.