Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in S&P Global by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.71.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $510.37 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.49 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $490.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

