Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Sells 27 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,282.06, for a total transaction of C$61,615.62.
David Lloyd Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 17th, David Lloyd Johnston bought 7 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1,986.02 per share, with a total value of C$13,902.14.
Fairfax Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:FFH traded up C$19.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2,317.36. 2,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,329. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of C$1,425.00 and a twelve month high of C$2,318.68. The company has a market cap of C$37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2,102.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2,026.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FFH
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fairfax Financial
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- This Market Sell-Off Might Trigger a Value Rotation Into Pepsi
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.