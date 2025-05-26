Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Sells 27 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,282.06, for a total transaction of C$61,615.62.

David Lloyd Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, David Lloyd Johnston bought 7 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1,986.02 per share, with a total value of C$13,902.14.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FFH traded up C$19.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2,317.36. 2,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,329. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of C$1,425.00 and a twelve month high of C$2,318.68. The company has a market cap of C$37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2,102.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2,026.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$2,600.00 price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,600.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cormark upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,250.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2,446.43.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

