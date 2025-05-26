Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of GLD stock opened at $309.75 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $211.54 and a 12-month high of $317.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.49 and a 200-day moving average of $268.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

