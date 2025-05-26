Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,609 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,072,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,012 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $110.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average is $113.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $178.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

