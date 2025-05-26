Ascent Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 44,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 17.3%

IEFA opened at $81.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.68. The company has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $82.62.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.