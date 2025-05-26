Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 205.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,987 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,663 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,085,000 after buying an additional 1,608,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,105,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,790,000 after purchasing an additional 407,750 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.75 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.94.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

