B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 11,667 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,667 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 15,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $67.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

