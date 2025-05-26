2,224 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Yoffe Investment Management LLC

Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000. Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of Yoffe Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $363.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $361.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.