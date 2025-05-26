Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 80,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 306,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Independence Gold Stock Down 6.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.43.

About Independence Gold

(Get Free Report)

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising six claim groups and consist of seventy mineral claims covering an approximately 8,840 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Laidman Project comprising six mineral tenures covering an approximately 10,800 hectares located in the British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.