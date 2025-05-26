Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Shares Up 10.9% – Here’s Why

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) shot up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 713,792 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 243,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.94, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Generation Mining is developing the Marathon Palladium-Copper project in Northwestern Ontario. The Company has completed a feasibility study which estimates 245,000 ounces of annual palladium-equivalent production over a 13-year mine life. Marathon is the largest undeveloped palladium project in North America.

