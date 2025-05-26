Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VEA stock opened at $55.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $156.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.56.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.