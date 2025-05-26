Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by REAP Financial Group LLC

REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $63.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $66.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $249.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $637,205.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,450,653.14. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $612,330.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,311. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,431 shares of company stock worth $1,421,356. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

