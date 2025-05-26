ABLE Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,442 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 82,443 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $131.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $228.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $99.71 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Eric Shroff sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $77,651.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,294.90. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,960.28. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,278 shares of company stock worth $12,745,859 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.