Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Lifted by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,413,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after acquiring an additional 375,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after acquiring an additional 175,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $5,019,087,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,141,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,582,568,000 after acquiring an additional 82,564 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total transaction of $339,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,972,180. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,868 shares of company stock worth $138,483,256. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,102.79.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2%

Netflix stock opened at $1,185.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $504.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,036.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $962.94. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,211.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

