Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. Makes New $779,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $2,042,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $2,087,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $713.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $789.29 and its 200-day moving average is $803.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.37.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

