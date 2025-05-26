Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Lifted by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,520 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.1% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $246,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $752.00 to $664.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.05.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $627.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $574.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $609.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.75, for a total transaction of $613,155.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at $23,212,039.50. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.71, for a total value of $13,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,199,589.06. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,549 shares of company stock valued at $48,993,741. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

