Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Decreased by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $78.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.09 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

