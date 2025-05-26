Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Invests $37,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Wealth Management Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,929,000. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,551,000. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 160,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 19,078 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

