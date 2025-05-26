Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 3,382 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $845,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.11, for a total transaction of $1,050,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,464.50. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,300,200. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,623 shares of company stock worth $116,650,831. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $339.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 166.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler set a $400.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.97.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

