Heck Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $647,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,602 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 36,790.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,497,526,000 after buying an additional 8,637,195 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4,963.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,356,288,000 after buying an additional 5,719,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $33,673,167.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,850. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,623 shares of company stock worth $116,650,831 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.97.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $339.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.34, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.33 and a 200 day moving average of $333.25. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

