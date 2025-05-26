Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Sells 1,979 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. trimmed its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 1.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 130,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 135,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 67,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $17.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

