Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Invests $3.14 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $81.87 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $82.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.68.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

