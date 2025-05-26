Virtue Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $97.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.84. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.63 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

