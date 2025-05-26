Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Invests $5.36 Million in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 207,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,334,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,199,000 after buying an additional 24,203,669 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,174,000 after buying an additional 13,037,193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,755,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,726,000 after buying an additional 6,434,970 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,086,000 after buying an additional 4,312,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,099,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after buying an additional 2,473,980 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
