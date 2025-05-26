SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Boosted by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 224.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,605 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.2% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $309.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.23. The firm has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $211.54 and a 1 year high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

