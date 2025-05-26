Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128,380 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,394 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,622 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $81.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $82.62.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

