XY Planning Network Inc. Makes New $499,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,381,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,306,000 after buying an additional 10,346,895 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,698,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,169,000 after buying an additional 7,868,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,174,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,581,000 after buying an additional 2,044,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,863,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,322,000 after buying an additional 6,911,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,829,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.11 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $50.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.26.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.1044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.